Marguerite K. Bigelow


1923 - 2019
Marguerite K. Bigelow Obituary
Marguerite K. Bigelow
Feb. 11, 1923 – July 27, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Marguerite (Kenison) Bigelow, wife of Rulon P. Bigelow (deceased) who was the mother of 2, grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 6, passed away quietly Saturday morning, July 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019. For details regarding time and location please go to www.darlingfischer.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 31, 2019
