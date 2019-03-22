Marguerite (Maggie) Rita Carrubba

July 27, 1932 - March 9, 2019

Resident of San Martin, CA

Marguerite (Maggie) Rita Carrubba passed away at the age of 86 on March 9, 2019 at 11:33am in her home after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Maggie resided with her Daughter Nicole Trujillo and her Son-in-law Ted Trujillo in their residence in San Martin, CA. Nicole was by Maggie's side when she passed away.

Maggie was born at the Lowell, Massachusetts General Hospital on July 27, 1932 and was the daughter of Lillian Moore (deceased) and Harvey Moore (deceased) of Lowell, Massachusetts. Maggie was the second oldest of five children. Harvey Moore (Gemma) of Wilton, CA. Jerry Moore (Rose) of Pahrump, NV, Bill Moore (Jeanne) of Salem, NH. and Shirley (Moore) Coutu of Windham, NH.

Maggie was married for 60 years to Joseph (Joe) Carrubba (deceased) of Lawrence, Massachusetts and is survived by the following four children: Daughter Margot Carrubba Kelly (Steve) who reside in West Lim, OR. Son Bruce Carrubba who resides in Ben Lomond, CA. Son Eric Carrubba (Sandra) who reside in San Jose, CA. Daughter Nicole Carrubba Trujillo (Ted) who reside in San Martin, CA. Maggie is also survived by her Grandsons Ryan Kelly and Garrett Kelly who reside in Portland, OR.

After settling in California in 1973, Maggie got her tax association credentials and later passed the IRS Federal Tax Exam and was an Enrolled Agent. She had her own private tax business for 13 years. During the tax "off season," Maggie pursued another profession and became a California Real Estate Broker with a property appraisal certification. She worked for Coldwell Banker and formed a great circle of friends.

Maggie has lived in Lowell, Mass., Hudson, NH., Sunnyvale, CA., San Jose, Ca., San Diego, CA., Henderson, Nevada, Lincoln, CA. and her final resting place in San Martin, CA.

Maggie was an incredible lady who will forever be missed. She now joins her husband Joe. May they rest in peace together.

Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 17400 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 with Reception to Follow.

We would be honored if all of our friends and family would join us to celebrate Maggie's amazing life. Thank you for all of the love and compassion that you gave to her. She brought joy and laughter to many and will be greatly missed.





