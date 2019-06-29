Maria (Bea) Colombo

February 17, 1924 - June 12, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Maria (Bea) Colombo died on June 12, 2019 in Sunnyvale, CA. Maria Libera Colombo was born on February 17, 1924 to Italian immigrants, Pasquale and Marianna Gonella, in Merced, CA. She grew up on their family farm and developed a passion for gardening and enjoyed being outdoors. Maria was known for growing everything in her gardens from seed. After high school, she worked at the Bank of America as a Bank Teller. Maria married Joseph J. Colombo in 1950, she stopped working to raise their children, then moved from Merced to Sunnyvale in 1960. Maria returned to work with Bank of America where she retired after 22 years of service. Maria leaves four children: Fred (San Jose, CA), Kathleen (Seattle, WA), Peter (San Jose, CA), and Kathryn (San Marcos, CA), nine grandchildren: Christina, Stephanie, Christopher, Jake, Sam, Nick, Lue, Michael, and Madeline, and three great-grandchildren: Patrick, Sidney, and Roosevelt. Maria will be remembered for her quick wit, always speaking her mind, her unwavering love for her family, her hat collection, and her distaste for our current administration. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Join us for Maria's Celebration of Life Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00A.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, followed by a reception at Belmont of Sunnyvale. Her final resting place is Evergreen Memorial Park in Merced, burial service will be at 3:00 pm on July 9th.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Maria's name to the or another .





View the online memorial for Maria (Bea) Colombo Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 29, 2019