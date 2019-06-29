Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Merced, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Colombo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria "Bea" Colombo


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria "Bea" Colombo Obituary
Maria (Bea) Colombo
February 17, 1924 - June 12, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Maria (Bea) Colombo died on June 12, 2019 in Sunnyvale, CA. Maria Libera Colombo was born on February 17, 1924 to Italian immigrants, Pasquale and Marianna Gonella, in Merced, CA. She grew up on their family farm and developed a passion for gardening and enjoyed being outdoors. Maria was known for growing everything in her gardens from seed. After high school, she worked at the Bank of America as a Bank Teller. Maria married Joseph J. Colombo in 1950, she stopped working to raise their children, then moved from Merced to Sunnyvale in 1960. Maria returned to work with Bank of America where she retired after 22 years of service. Maria leaves four children: Fred (San Jose, CA), Kathleen (Seattle, WA), Peter (San Jose, CA), and Kathryn (San Marcos, CA), nine grandchildren: Christina, Stephanie, Christopher, Jake, Sam, Nick, Lue, Michael, and Madeline, and three great-grandchildren: Patrick, Sidney, and Roosevelt. Maria will be remembered for her quick wit, always speaking her mind, her unwavering love for her family, her hat collection, and her distaste for our current administration. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Join us for Maria's Celebration of Life Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00A.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, followed by a reception at Belmont of Sunnyvale. Her final resting place is Evergreen Memorial Park in Merced, burial service will be at 3:00 pm on July 9th.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Maria's name to the or another .


View the online memorial for Maria (Bea) Colombo
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
Download Now