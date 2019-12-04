|
|
Maria De Vivo
June 13, 1941 - Nov. 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Maria De Vivo, 78, of San Jose passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Maria was born in Soledad, CA on June 13, 1941 and raised in Gilroy, CA before moving to San Jose in 1959. She was happily married to her husband, John De Vivo, for 60 blessed years. Maria is survived by her husband, John, daughter Teresa (Jon) daughter Frances, daughter Annette (Jay), son Michael (Christine), beloved grandchildren Lauren, Monet, Natalie, Danielle, Kaylynn, Miley, Hannah and Kylie, great grandson Jack, brother Angelo and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Maria touched family and friends with her kind words, warm heart and a plate of her pasta. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills funeral home in Los Gatos on Thursday, December 5 at 3:00 p.m. Burial services will follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park in San Jose on Friday, December 6 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of Maria's life will follow at Los Gatos Lodge at 12:00 p.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 4, 2019