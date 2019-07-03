|
|
Maria Domenica De Sanctis Merlitti
September 24, 1936 - June 28, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Maria Merlitti passed away on Friday morning peacefully in her sleep. She was a beautiful, loving, warm and generous soul who touched many lives.
Maria is survived by her loving children Valerie (Monica) and Joseph Merlitti, and her grandson Nicholas Merlitti whom she adored. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, July 8th, 2019 from 6-9pm, and a vigil service at 7:00pm at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn. View. The funeral mass will be held Tuesday, July 9th at 10:30am at St. Athanasius Church, 160 N. Rengstorff Ave., Mtn. View. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., Los Altos.
View the online memorial for Maria Domenica De Sanctis Merlitti
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 3, 2019