Maria Esteban
April 11, 1925 - April 12, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Maria, aged 95, went to our Lord on Easter Sunday. She was laid to rest on April 23rd. Never married, she was loved by many nieces/nephews and grand/great-grand nieces/nephews. Requiescat in pace. We miss & love you.
View the online memorial for Maria Esteban
April 11, 1925 - April 12, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Maria, aged 95, went to our Lord on Easter Sunday. She was laid to rest on April 23rd. Never married, she was loved by many nieces/nephews and grand/great-grand nieces/nephews. Requiescat in pace. We miss & love you.
View the online memorial for Maria Esteban
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2020.