Maria Esteban
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Esteban
April 11, 1925 - April 12, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Maria, aged 95, went to our Lord on Easter Sunday. She was laid to rest on April 23rd. Never married, she was loved by many nieces/nephews and grand/great-grand nieces/nephews. Requiescat in pace. We miss & love you.


View the online memorial for Maria Esteban

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved