Maria GamezMay 15, 1954 - Aug. 19, 2020MilpitasMaria T. Gamez , 66, of Milpitas, California, passed away on August 19, 2020 due to restrictive lung disease.She was born in Del Rio, Texas and moved to California in 1965 with her parents and siblings. She graduated from Milpitas High School and attended San Jose State University. She was married to Nick Gamez.She was retired from Santa Clara County where she worked at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center as a Medical Clerk and later as a Financial Counselor. She particularly enjoyed working in the Infectious Diseases department helping those suffering from AIDS. A history enthusiast, Maria traveled sites across the country including Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.She is survived by her children Nick (Angela) Gamez, Jr. Raymond (Monique) Gamez and grandchildren Gregorio, John, Sabrina, Mercedes, Alexis, Raymond Jr, Mia, Lorenzo and other grandchildren and great grandchildren; her devoted mother Mercedes Moreno, brothers Antonio Moreno, Jr, Alfredo (Roselynn) Moreno, Luis (Judy) Moreno and Miguel (Dolores) Moreno; and her many nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist 279 S. Main St. Milpitas, California on September 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM and a private interment will follow.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.