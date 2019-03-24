|
Maria Izilda Garcia
Sept. 4, 1929 - March 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Maria Izilda Garcia, 89, surrounded by family peacefully passed away at home on Monday, March 18, 2019. Maria was a resident of San Jose since 1959 after immigrating from her birthplace of the Azores, Portugal. Beloved godmother of Helder and Lena. Adored daughter of the late Manuel and Lidia Garcia. Devoted sister to Jose, Manuel, Humberto, and the late Francisco and Albina, with their spouses Amelia, Marie Lourdes, and the late Maria Eduina and Maria Sao Jose. Maria will always be remembered for her strength, zest for life, and tireless devotion to her family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary and Funeral Mass Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Five Wounds Portuguese National Church, 1375 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 6:00 P.M. at the above Church. Interment Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019