Maria Jane TurcoAug. 6, 1933-May 25, 2020Resident of San JoseMaria was born in San Jose, California on August 6, 1933 to Evarist and Genevieve (Corotto) Turco. She passed away on May 25, 2020 in the family home where she was raised. Maria attended Jefferson Elementary, Peter Burnet Junior High School and Notre Dame High School. In 1954 she proudly graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Psychology.She enjoyed a quiet life working in the family business with her brother, John Turco, who preceded her in death. Maria also took pleasure in writing and visiting Capitola.The later years of her life were aided by the love and support of her caregiver, who's patience and understanding of Maria, allowed her to live out her life as she chose.Maria will be laid to rest with her family at Santa Clara Mission cemetery and when gatherings are permitted one will be held in her honor.