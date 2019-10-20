|
Maria Jesus Borges
1/15/1934 ~ 10/16/2019
Resident of San Jose
On October 16th, Maria passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Terceira, Azores. In 1952 she met her husband and they moved to San Jose, California in 1967. Maria worked for Raytheon Electronics in San Jose for over 10 years. She enjoyed family, baking massa suvada and going to festas.
She is survived by her son Louis (Andrea) Borges, her daughter Filomena (Jose) Ferreira, her grandchildren Jose Jr. (Ashley) Ferreira, David Ferreira, Jacqueline Borges and Charlotte Borges, her great granddaughter Olive Ferreira and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends in the United States and the Azores.
She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Maria Dias, husband Antonio Borges, and her siblings Manuel Dias and Francisco Dias.
Visitation, Thursday October 24, from 12-4pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home and then from 6pm to 7pm at Five Wounds Portuguese National Church, followed by Rosary at 7:00 pm, and Mass at 7:15 pm. Entombment on October 25th, at 11am at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019