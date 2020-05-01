Maria Julia GonsalvesAug. 24, 1936 - Apr. 23, 2020Santa ClaraBorn on August 24, 1936 in Rosais, Sao Jorge, Azores to Maria Elias Sequeira and Jose Silveira Borges. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 61 years, Joao Inacio Gonsalves , their son John B. Gonsalves (Rose), and two grandsons Andrew and Jacob all from Santa Clara, California. She is also survived by her brother Joao Borges and nephew Luis Borges both of Rosais, two brother-in-laws, two sister-in-laws and various nieces and nephews from her husbands side.She always stayed busy taking care of the family through cooking, cleaning and keeping everyone in-line with her fiery spirit. She loved spending time in her gardens by making sure that not even a blade of grass would go thirsty.She was very religious about her Catholic faith and prayed multiple rosaries daily.The many phone calls, prayers and visits from extended family and friends were greatly appreciated by Julia and our family during her illness.Her loving heart finally gave out on April 23, 2020.We wish to thank the staff at Villa Fontana and ANX Hospice for their wonderful care.