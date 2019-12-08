|
Maria Laroya Ruiz
April 10, 1932 - December 5, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Maria L. Ruiz in God's care December 5th, 2019. Wife of the late Severino G. Ruiz. Professional graduate in education, retired at Rainbow Montessori, Sunnyvale and Porterville. She is survived by her 4 children; Elvie(David) Pope of Santa Clara, Teresa(Roger) Mangligot of Mountain View, Teresita(Jessie) Medina of Kauai, and Michael(Emilie) Ruiz of Santa Clara; grandchildren; Leah(Billy), Ryan, Dorothy(Paul), Rochelle, Patrick, Marvin(Anne); great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Sofia, Marthea, Immanuel, Kaela, & Aira.
Funeral Vigil for the late Maria Ruiz is 7:00 pm Wednesday December 11, 2019 at The Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019