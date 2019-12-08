Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Vigil
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Ruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Laroya Ruiz


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Laroya Ruiz Obituary
Maria Laroya Ruiz
April 10, 1932 - December 5, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Maria L. Ruiz in God's care December 5th, 2019. Wife of the late Severino G. Ruiz. Professional graduate in education, retired at Rainbow Montessori, Sunnyvale and Porterville. She is survived by her 4 children; Elvie(David) Pope of Santa Clara, Teresa(Roger) Mangligot of Mountain View, Teresita(Jessie) Medina of Kauai, and Michael(Emilie) Ruiz of Santa Clara; grandchildren; Leah(Billy), Ryan, Dorothy(Paul), Rochelle, Patrick, Marvin(Anne); great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Sofia, Marthea, Immanuel, Kaela, & Aira.
Funeral Vigil for the late Maria Ruiz is 7:00 pm Wednesday December 11, 2019 at The Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View.


View the online memorial for Maria Laroya Ruiz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -