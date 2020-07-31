Maria Ruiz Serna (Ama)September 25, 1937 - July 18, 2020Resident of San JoseMaria Ruiz Serna, age 82, passed away in San Jose. It is with heavy hearts that we announce "Ama" has gone to be with the Lord. We will miss hearing her sing the Psalms and praising the Lord with anointing.Ama was born in Coamiles, Nayarit Mexico, to Maria Salome Rojas and Brigido Ruiz. She relocated to San Jose in 1960 and was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ at Anderson Dam on March 5, 1965 at the age of 27. She faithfully served the Lord all of her life and served as a board member of the ladies' auxiliary, choir director, and a prayer warrior in her church.Ama helped provide for her family by working at Sun Garden cannery in San Jose, California. Ama was proud to become an American Citizen on June 30, 1997. Ama loved to travel, there would be a twinkle in her eye when she talked about her trip to The Holy Land. She loved Hawaii, and her numerous trips to Mexico. She was always ready to go on day trips.Ama was preceded in death by her husband Alfredo Serna, and her beloved infant daughter Anjelica. Ama is survived by her children Leticia Olague (John), Gustavo Serna (Cindy), Sandra Escamilla, Alfred Serna Jr., Dora Cortez (Anthony), Edith Bojorquez (Darius), Saul Serna (Sonya). She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 14 siblings.We are honored to share these beautiful words written by Ama for her children shortly before she left us:Children of mine. To my children I say;Walk behind me and observe from up close.I am a train on its departure. I am a word in flight.I will not be motionless. I want to distance myself like my parents and elevate, lose myself from your sight.Hear my tuneless voice and feel my weak pulse and know that I was here.I am a bubble burst against a glass, hold onto the moment not the mother. She cannot be restrained.Capture and take root to this day, children of mine, and take the wisdom from my heart and the benefit of my pain. When my carriage comes and you feel the wind take what I have left behind for you, and for the love of God…go forward! With all my love, Ama.Due to the circumstances of the times, no services will be held she will be laid to rest by her immediate family. The family thanks you all for your outpouring of prayers, thoughts, cards, flowers, phone calls, and support during these times.