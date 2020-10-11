Maria S. CarrilloAug. 6, 1925 - Oct. 7, 2020Resident of San JoseMaria Socorro Carrillo passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020 and is now joining her loving husband, Manuel Carrillo, in heaven. Born to Francisco and Carmen Quirrin in Tucson, Arizona on Aug. 6, 1925. Loving mother to Mercedes (Mark), Dolores, Manuel (Viola), Joe (Chellie) and the late Manuel Jr. Beloved grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Her favorite pastime was gardening, crocheting, and playing with her dog "Sophie." To truly know her was to love her. Her favorite color purple will forever live in our hearts. Private services will be held at a later date.