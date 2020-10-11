1/1
Maria S. Carrillo
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria S. Carrillo
Aug. 6, 1925 - Oct. 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Maria Socorro Carrillo passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020 and is now joining her loving husband, Manuel Carrillo, in heaven. Born to Francisco and Carmen Quirrin in Tucson, Arizona on Aug. 6, 1925. Loving mother to Mercedes (Mark), Dolores, Manuel (Viola), Joe (Chellie) and the late Manuel Jr. Beloved grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Her favorite pastime was gardening, crocheting, and playing with her dog "Sophie." To truly know her was to love her. Her favorite color purple will forever live in our hearts. Private services will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Maria S. Carrillo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved