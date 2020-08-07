Maria TerraJan 23, 1943 - Aug 3, 2020Resident of San JoseMaria Fatima Terra, resident of San Jose, California passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Santa Clara, California. She was born on January 23, 1943 in Beira, Sao Jorge, Azores. Maria Fatima was the daughter of the deceased Ana Pereira Cunha, and Miguel Sousa Cunha, also known as Miguel Mesquita. She is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Luis Terra, of San Jose. Grieving her death are five siblings: Rose Sousa Bettencourt, San Jose, CA. (Agostinho); Mary Salome Wong, San Antonio, Texas (Walden); Maria Ascensao Carty, Oakdale, CA. (Larry); Angela Maria Bilich, San Ramon, CA. (Anthony); and Maria Dolores Pioli, San Jose, CA. (Edward). She was the sister-in-law of the deceased Jose Terra, Manteca, CA. (Barbara); Manuel Terra, San Jose, CA. (Maria); Virginia Vargas, Pleasanton, CA. (Manuel). Seven nephews and nieces also mourn their much-loved Tia: Augie Bettencourt, and her very special godchild, Albert Bettencourt; Max and Jake Nichols; Lauren Bilich; and Lisa and Matthew Pioli; and several great-nieces and nephews. They will miss Tia Fatima, and her holiday desserts. She leaves two other godchildren, and many good friends. After her very long days at work, Maria Fatima relaxed tending to her beautiful garden; keeping her tidy home, and cooking tasty Portuguese food. Her five sisters are forever grateful that in 1960, at the young age of 16, she shouldered the awesome responsibility of shepherding her younger sisters to their parents in America, under the supervision of the airline's staff. How Maria Fatima loved to dance: For half a century, she and Luis were the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers of the San Jose Portuguese community, garnering many dance competition trophies. She was a member of Portuguese Organization for Social Services (POSSO), San Jose; the Irmandade do Espirito Santo, (I.E.S.), San Jose; the Portuguese Athletic Club, San Jose; and parishioner of the Five Wounds Portuguese National Church also of San Jose. She is remembered for her love of her husband; and devotion to family, church, and community, especially "O nosso Atletico" (our Athletic), as she affectionately called the Portuguese Athletic Club. She cherished the I.E.S and was proud to have been the 50th Holy Spirit queen of the society, and contributing significantly to the successful celebration of its 100th anniversary fifty years later. She revered her adopted country, the United States of America, and defended its virtues with every breath.Rest in peace, beloved Maria Fatima.Visitation will start Sunday August 9, 2020 at Darling Fischer Garden Chapel from 4:30pm-7:00pm. Funeral will continue Monday August 10, 2020 at Five Wounds Portuguese National Parish. Rosary will be at 11:15am-11:30am followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30am-12:30pm. Graveside Service will be followed at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 1:00pm in San Jose, CA.