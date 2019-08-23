|
Marian Bockman
Feb. 23, 1928-Aug. 16, 2019
Bainbridge Island, WA
Marian Frances Bockman (nee Scherle) passed away peacefully at her home on Bainbridge Island, WA at the age of 91. She was born February 23, 1928 in Tilbury, Ontario, Canada and died August 16, 2019.
Marian's parents and older siblings emigrated from Austria and Marian spoke German until she went to school. Her family then moved to the US. Marian contracted spinal meningitis at age 15 and was told she would never walk again. However, in a preview of her future spunk, she walked miles around her dining room table in her version of physical therapy. Marian graduated from high school in Saunemin, IL and .attended Illinois State Normal University in Normal, IL for 3 semesters. She later received an AA degree in San Jose, CA.
Marian married Melton G. Bockman in February, 1947 and they enjoyed 72 years together before his passing earlier this year. They made their first home in Detroit, Michigan where they grew into a family of 3 daughters. Marian and Mel moved their family to a warmer climate in 1963 and established a home in the Cambrian Park area of San Jose, California.
Marian ran the office of the family printing business, Craftsmen Printing, in Campbell, California until the time of their retirement. Marian and Mel also enjoyed a winter home in Palm Desert, CA, where Marian loved the sunshine. Marian and Mel moved to Bainbridge Island in 2014, where they loved their view of Eagle Harbor.
Marian and Mel greatly valued family and church, and raised their daughters to value the same; their daughters grew up going to church every Sunday, without fail (although often making a late entrance). They loved to see the United States, especially the National Parks. They drove their motorhome to see relatives and friends in the midwest and in Ontario, to see the leaves changing in New Hampshire, to see the beautiful Yosemite Valley, to camp on the coast of Oregon, and to explore the Baja Peninsula when a road first opened in 1976.
They gave their daughters a love of travel, of singing around the campfire and enjoying time spent with family. Marian was the glue that stuck her family together; cheerful, singing, cooking and making jokes. Even when her memory diminished, she still had a twinkle in her eye. She was beloved by everyone who knew her.
Marian is survived by three daughters, Toni McCarthy of Monument, CO, Sherri Wilson of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Terri Lausten of Gig Harbor, WA, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The funeral was at Cook Family Funeral Home on Bainbridge Island, followed by interment at Port Blakely Cemetery on Bainbridge Island on August 20, 2019.
Donations in Marian's memory can be made to the or a charity that is close to your heart.
