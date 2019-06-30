Marian Frances DeFalco

Sep. 7, 1926 - June 24, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Marian Frances DeFalco, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Marian was born in San Francisco, CA, where she had many fond memories growing up, working at her family's Drug Store. She especially enjoyed working at the Soda Fountain. In 1954, she married the love of her life Salvatore, they moved to Los Altos, CA where she worked at Stanford Hospital before completing their family and moving to San Jose, CA.

She was a kind, caring, loyal person, who always put her children first. Marian was proud of her Irish heritage, loved animals and most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was an amazing homemaker, famous for her delicious 5 course meals.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Salvatore and her son, Frank.

Survived by children, Nancy DeFalco, Susan Reyburn, Michael DeFalco and Anne Waltrip. She will also be dearly missed by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:30am at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .





