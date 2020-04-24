Home

Marian Hadad


1926 - 2020
Marian Hadad Obituary
Marian Hadad
Aug. 11, 1926 - Apr. 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Marian Hadad, 93, passed peacefully at the home of her son and his wife. She was a proud mother of Allan and Elaine and loving mother-in-law to Debbie. Sadly, Marian was not able to recover from a fall in March.
Marian was born and raised in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Ralph and Margaret Jewett. She acquired an Associate in Business degree in 1945. While working as an executive secretary at TWA, Marian met Alexander Hadad on a double date. They married on 8/3/48, remaining together for 59 years until his 2008 death. They moved often, living as far away as Guam, before settling in San Jose, CA in 1969.
Marian loved her home, where many neighbors became life-long friends. In 2018, she moved to Sunrise Villa, an assisted living facility. She socialized with residents and enjoyed many bus trips. Marian was happiest when visiting family and friends, her parakeet Mr. Pip, and granddog Marley. A celebration of Marian's life will occur in the near future. Charitable contributions can be made in her honor to Breathe California or Habitat for Humanity.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 24, 2020
