Marian L. (Mary) Gifford
1930 - 2020
Marian (Mary) L. Gifford
October 30, 1930 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Mary walked home with her Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Mary was born October 30, 1930 in Brownton, MN to Theodore and Elsie Zimmerman. The youngest of 7, she worked to keep up with her sisters and brothers. Mary attended school in Brownton and continued onto St. Cloud Teachers' College where she earned her teaching credential.
Mary came to California at the invitation of her brother, Merlin, and not only found a teaching position but also met her future husband, Jim Gifford, on a golf course. They married March 29, 1958 and shortly thereafter had their sons: Paul and John. By this time they had settled in Los Gatos, and Mary had a long career teaching in the Union and Cambrian school districts, as well as substitute teaching in Los Gatos.
In retirement, you could find Mary leading bible studies for women of all ages, spending time at Mt. Hermon enjoying nature, and reading on all the current events.
Mary is survived by her sons, Paul (Jenny) of Palm Springs and John (Erin) of Los Osos as well as 5 grandchildren: Matt (Kaelee) of Laguna Niguel, Andy of Palm Springs, Philip and Liv of Los Osos. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Jim, her parents and her siblings: Irma, Lorraine, Lucille, Burton, Herb, and Merlin.
A graveside memorial will be held at a future date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
To honor Mary, donations are encouraged to Mt. Hermon Christian Center or CityTeam Ministries of San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
August 14, 2020
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
