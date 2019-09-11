|
Marian Lucille (Basso) Buchweitz
March 4, 1930 - August 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Marian passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2019 at the age of 89 years. She was born on March 4, 1930 in Chicago IL to Adele (Parenti) Basso and Amadeo Basso. Predeceased by her parents and beloved brother, Jack Basso. Survived by her daughter, Susan, grandson Daniel Buchweitz, sister-in-law, Fran Basso and 7 nieces and nephews. Marian will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Saint Lucy Catholic Parish, 2350 Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 11, 2019