Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Lucy Catholic Parish
2350 Winchester Blvd
Campbell, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Buchweitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Lucille (Basso) Buchweitz


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Lucille (Basso) Buchweitz Obituary
Marian Lucille (Basso) Buchweitz
March 4, 1930 - August 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Marian passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2019 at the age of 89 years. She was born on March 4, 1930 in Chicago IL to Adele (Parenti) Basso and Amadeo Basso. Predeceased by her parents and beloved brother, Jack Basso. Survived by her daughter, Susan, grandson Daniel Buchweitz, sister-in-law, Fran Basso and 7 nieces and nephews. Marian will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Saint Lucy Catholic Parish, 2350 Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008.


View the online memorial for Marian Lucille (Basso) Buchweitz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Garden Chapel
Download Now