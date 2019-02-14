Mercury News Obituaries
|
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
408-779-7990
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Marian Ruth Medeiros - Fish


Marian Ruth Medeiros - Fish
Jan. 23, 1955 - Jan. 24, 2019
Resident of Oregon
Marian Ruth Medeiros-Fish, born January 23, 1955 passed away January 24th, 2019. Born in Santa Clara, Ca. she was a happy, loving mother to her sons Jacob and Joshua Medeiros and two wonderful grandsons Tycho and Gabriel. Marian was preceded in death by her parents Alta and Everett Medeiros, and will be dearly missed. Memorial Service will be held on February 16th at 12:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME 17720 Monterey St., Morgan Hill, CA 95037.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 14, 2019
