|
|
Mariann Brix
Aug. 7, 1948 - Feb. 19, 2019
Resident of Roseville
Mariann Brix of Roseville, CA passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. Born August 7, 1948, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry G. Brix.
She is survived by her children, Harrison Brix (Kelly) & Kristina Reed (Michael), grandchildren Hailey & Calvin Reed, brother Joseph Calarrudo, sister Carol Foss, numerous nieces and nephews.
In Celebration of Mariann's life, Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on March 1, 2019, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 14103 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga CA 95070. A luncheon will follow the service at La Rinconada Country Club, 14595 Clearview Drive, Los Gatos CA 95032.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to: National Parkinson Foundation or .
View the online memorial for Mariann Brix
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 26, 2019