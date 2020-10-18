Marianne (Langholff) Morrisey
May 22, 1924 - October 5, 2020
Resident of Mtn.View and San Jose
Marianne (Langholff) Morrisey passed away peacefully at her Villa Siena residence on October 5, 2020. She was 96.
Known as "Mimsy" to her grandchildren and "Chickie" to family and friends, Marianne Rita Hayes was born in San Francisco in 1924. She was the second of six children. Chickie attended Notre Dame des Victoires through the sixth grade.
The Hayes family moved to San Jose in 1935. Chickie finished grammar school at St. Mary's, became student body president at Notre Dame High School, and captain of the basketball team. She continued her education at San Jose State. Upon graduation, Chickie taught first grade in Pacific Grove. After one year of teaching, she married Marvin Langholff, whom she had dated in college. Marvin was a World War II veteran who had served in the Army Air Corp. The couple settled in Willow Glen. They had five children, three daughters and twin sons, all of whom attended St. Christopher's Grammar School.
Marvin became the Comptroller at Santa Clara University, and Chickie and Marv became stalwart supporters of Santa Clara athletics. Chickie loved going to athletic contests to root on family members, especially her grandchildren. In addition to full time motherly duties, she volunteered at Ladies of Charity, St. Elizabeth Day Home, and later at Martha's Kitchen, and O'Connor Hospital providing Baby Blessings to the newborn babies.
Chickie loved family gatherings at their home on Santa Barbara Drive. Marvin was an excellent gardener and their back yard was beautiful. Chickie loved flowers and could name every variety of plant life that appeared in the back yard. The couple purchased a vacation home in Rio del Mar in 1978. Lots of good times took place in Rio del Mar over the next two decades.
Chickie was a collector of memorabilia. If you wanted to see a placemat from a cruise in the 1950's, a napkin from the Royal Hawaiian in Waikiki, or a United Airlines first class menu from a flight to Boston, Chickie had you covered. Her great charm was being kind and generous to all she met. It didn't matter if you were an old friend or a new acquaintance – she treated everyone with the same kindness. Her faith meant everything to Chickie. She attended Mass regularly, prayed the rosary, and was able to accept life's hardships as God's will.
Marvin Langholff passed away in 1994. Years later in 2000 Chickie married Dick Morrisey, former Alumni Director at Santa Clara University. Dick had a wonderful family, and Chickie loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Chick and Dick had three and half fun years before Dick passed away in late 2003. In 2015, after 80 years in San Jose, Chickie moved to Villa Siena in Mtn.View. It was a good move. She loved Villa Siena, the daily Mass and the wonderful staff. That is where she stayed and remained happy until the very end.
Chickie was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Langholff, brothers Austin & Jack Hayes, sister Marie Schutz, son John and second husband Dick Morrisey. She is survived by daughters Mary Anne (Bill) Delaney, Joanie (Tom) Biniek, Nancy, son Jim (Joan) Langholff, brother Gerry (Clare Anne) Hayes, sister Joanne (Larry) Schott, grandchildren Shannon (Dennis) Ross, Megan O'Brien, Becky & Brian Biniek, Dan (Aberdeen) & Allie Langholff, great grandchildren Cassidy, Audrey, Kate & Quinn Ross, and a wealth of nieces and nephews.
Burial services will take place at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery for immediate family only. Funeral services will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Villa Siena Foundation, 1855 Miramonte Ave., Mtn.View, CA 94040.