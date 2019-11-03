|
Dr. Maribeth Hendrickson
June 15, 1945 - June 27, 2019
Mission Viejo
Dr. Maribeth ("MB") Hendrickson of Mission Viejo, CA, formerly of Stanford, CA passed on June 27, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she moved to Los Altos, CA at age 11.
Maribeth loved the academic life as a life-long learner and teacher. She received her Masters in Philosophy from San Jose State, her Ph.D. in Philosophy from Stanford, and her J.D. from University of California Hastings. She taught philosophy at Foothill College for more than three decades.
Maribeth was a striking personality. Persuasive and committed to debate, she was equally engaging when discussing Plato or Project Runway. She loved films, books, fashion, and photography. An advocate for underdogs, human and animal, she volunteered throughout her life.
Being a mother was a great joy to her; she shared her wit, sense of justice, and love of learning with her children. She leaves behind her daughters Laura (Hanan) and Kate (Al), her siblings Jayne McDonald (Jess), Otis Brickley, Nadia Davidson (Nathan), Patricia Brickley (Laura), Laurie Brickley, Paul Brickley and her former husband, Dr. Michael Hendrickson, and six nieces and nephews. Maribeth was predeceased by her parents Teresa and Donald F. Brickley, her son Mark L. Hendrickson, and her brother, John Brickley.
Memorial service to be held on November 9, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Allied Arts Guild at 75 Arbor Rd, Menlo Park, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to Humane Society Silicon Valley (https://www.hssv.org).
