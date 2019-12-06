|
Marie A. Harmon
Resident of San Jose
Marie A. Harmon passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family the morning of November 21, 2019. Marie was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1929 to John and Andreanna Lupo. The family moved to San Jose, California in 1944. Marie attended San Jose High School and worked for the Pac Bell Telephone Company. Marie met her husband, Bob, of 61 years at a Moffett Field dance in 1950 while Bob was serving in the navy. Marie and Bob went on to raise four sons, and share a wonderful life together.
Marie's love was her family. She enjoyed nothing more than sharing her love for her family by hosting dinners and spending time together. Marie was a beautiful person inside and out.
She is survived by her sister Frances; her sons, Michael, Wayne (Judy), and Rick (Kathy); her grandchildren Mark (Amber), Dustin, Kandice, and Lindsey; and her great-grandchildren Norah, Jared, and Leora. She will also be remembered by cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She joins her husband, Bob; son Robert (Linda); and brothers Sam and Gasper in heaven.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 5-7 pm and a Celebration of Life following at 7pm at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 11, 10 am at Saint Francis Cabrini.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation on Marie's behalf to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2019