Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road
Saratoga, CA 95070
(408) 257-6262
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road
Saratoga, CA 95070
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Church of the Ascension
12033 Miller Ave
Saratoga, CA
Marie Ann McManus


1933 - 2020
Marie Ann McManus Obituary
Marie Ann McManus
Resident of Cupertino
Marie A. McManus, 86, of Cupertino, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A viewing will held be at the Alameda Family Funeral Home, 12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA on Tuesday Feb. 18th from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. A funeral Mass will follow at Church of the Ascension, 12033 Miller Ave., Saratoga, CA at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. Please visit: www.funeralcremation.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
