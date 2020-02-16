|
Marie Ann McManus
Resident of Cupertino
Marie A. McManus, 86, of Cupertino, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A viewing will held be at the Alameda Family Funeral Home, 12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA on Tuesday Feb. 18th from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. A funeral Mass will follow at Church of the Ascension, 12033 Miller Ave., Saratoga, CA at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. Please visit: www.funeralcremation.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020