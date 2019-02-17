Marie B. Chow

Resident of San Jose

Marie B. Chow, 65, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 in San Jose, CA. As the eldest child of Wen and Rhoda Chow, she blazed a trail of success for her 5 siblings and was the epitome of excellence, perseverance and uniqueness. She had a keen intellect which she trained and honed in her undergraduate, doctoral and (two) post-doctoral studies at Smith College, Yale University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, respectively. As a professor at MIT and later at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, she passionately pursued her research to learn how diseases develop and spread. Her persistence and discipline achieved world-wide success as she played a key lead role in the charge to eradicate polio.

Marie wasn't just a brilliant scientist. She applied herself with the same passion and focus to influence others. She invested in students and won much devotion and respect as she supported them to reach the high standards she exemplified. She found much joy in loving her large, extended family through cooking, cheering at sporting events, offering career advice and timely words of encouragement and wisdom. Marie was passionate about music, theatre and travel. She was also a competitive ballroom dancer, an accomplished vocalist.

She is survived by her life partner of 20+ years, Gary Wiesehahn, siblings James, Jane, Angela, Christopher and Gregory and many nieces and nephews.

