Marie Bottarini
1926 - 2020
Marie Bottarini
July 31, 1926 - October 19, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Marie Bottarini, resident of San Jose and an active member of the Church of the Ascension parish for over 45 years, passed away Monday, October 19th at the age of 94. She is survived by her daughters Diane (Don), Cheryl (David), Linda (Leroy); grandchildren Amy (Phil), Brianna (Ian), Elissa (Ryan), Dominic and Bennett; great grandchildren Kate, Emily, Riley and Ellie.
Donations in Marie's memory in lieu of flowers can be sent to:
Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada Drive, Ste. D, San Luis Obispo CA 93401


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
