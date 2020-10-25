Marie BottariniJuly 31, 1926 - October 19, 2020Resident of San JoseMarie Bottarini, resident of San Jose and an active member of the Church of the Ascension parish for over 45 years, passed away Monday, October 19th at the age of 94. She is survived by her daughters Diane (Don), Cheryl (David), Linda (Leroy); grandchildren Amy (Phil), Brianna (Ian), Elissa (Ryan), Dominic and Bennett; great grandchildren Kate, Emily, Riley and Ellie.Donations in Marie's memory in lieu of flowers can be sent to:Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada Drive, Ste. D, San Luis Obispo CA 93401