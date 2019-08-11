|
Marie Caroline McGough
Feb. 25, 1934 - July 30, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Marie McGough passed away on Tuesday, July 30 from Alzheimer's. She touched many lives with her generous loving spirit.
Marie was born in Grand Rapids, MI where she graduated from Catholic Central High School. She moved to California with her loving husband, Dan, raised her children and retired from Midpeninsula Regional Open Space. Marie enjoyed traveling, her grandchildren and being with family and friends.
Marie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dan; her devoted children Mike McGough (Melinda) of Arlington, TX, Richard McGough (Nathalie) of Napa, CA and Crissy Untrecht (Todd) of Portola Valley, CA; her grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicolas McGough (Sofia) and Max, Sam and Joe Untrecht; her sisters Barbara Terrell (Bill) of Grand Rapids, MI and Sister Caroline Clark of Evansville, IN and many nieces and nephews. She will forever be remembered as a caring, patient and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and for her unmistakable laughter.
Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00pm at Queen of Apostles Church, 4911 Moorpark Ave., San Jose with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019