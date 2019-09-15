Mercury News Obituaries
|
Darling-Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
St. John Vianney
San Jose, CA
View Map
Marie Ignacio
Marie E. Ignacio


1932 - 2019
Marie E. Ignacio Obituary
Marie E. Ignacio
July 13, 1932 - Aug. 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Marie E. Ignacio passed away at age 87 in her San Jose home Aug 26, 2019. Marie will be greatly missed from our lives and our family prayers will always be with her. Born July 13, 1932, Marie gloriously joins her beloved husband, Anthony (Tony), whom she married in 1953 and proceeded her in death in 1974. Marie is survived by her three sons; Morris, spouse Nanci Brewer and daughter Heidi, Marty with children Anthony and Allison, and Daniel, spouse Sandy and sons Matthew and Joey. Marie is also survived by her very loving Freitas / Woessner extended family including Tom and Geraldine and godson Martin (with Morris) as well as her sister Rose Carpenello. Mass in honor of her life and faith will be held at St. John Vianney in San Jose, Friday, Sep 27th, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to San Jose Friends of the Library.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019
