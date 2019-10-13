|
|
Marie Ferrara
Feb. 22, 1929 - Oct. 6, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Marie Ferrara passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Marie was married to the love of her life Bob Ferrara for nearly 60 years. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Clara and a member of many social clubs. Marie is survived by her three children Karen, Carol (Jerry) and Glenn(Tawnie). Marie had three grandsons, Justin (Angela), Damon (Mary), Dominic (Sarah) and four great grandchildren, Henry, Dominic, Michael and Charlotte. Marie was a wonderful cook and amazing painter. To know her was to love her. She will be missed more than words can express. Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11AM at St. Justin Church, 2655 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the .
View the online memorial for Marie Ferrara
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019