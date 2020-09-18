Marie G. Lyons
4/23/47 - 9/13/20
A lifelong resident of San Jose
Marie grew up a child of the fifties with loving, supportive parents and a dear little sister. She loved school right through obtaining a Master's degree from SJSU. Her youth was filled with 4H Club activities and playing the flute from age 10. Marie was lucky enough to find a career that utilized her talents, sustained her quest for personal growth and daily challenges for over 30 years, that of a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. About 10 years ago in order to fulfill a long held desire to become a DJ and share her music collection, "Radio Re" volunteered at radio station KKUP with several long running shows.
Left behind to remember her are Marie's sister, Kathryn, son Andrew and a lifetime of friends. Random acts of kindness are never forgotten and two memorable people among many in Marie's life were: Gerald Kirkpatrick, band instructor at James Lick HS who allowed her to borrow the district piccolo when WC Overfelt High was being built and she had to change schools. Also Lynn Ralston, Customer Unit Sales Manager who understood the hardships of single parenthood and graciously permitted Marie to bring her son to numerous sales meetings.
Fifty some years ago, Marie heard a priest present the concept of our ability to free a soul from Purgatory by saying 6 Our Fathers, 6 Hail Mary's and 6 Glory Be's. From that moment on, every time she got into the car alone, waited on a line, or had trouble sleeping Marie helped a soul on to heaven. She hoped they would be there to greet her when her time came. Because every child deserves a wonderful smile, please consider making a donation to Operation Smile.org
to honor Marie. View the online memorial for Marie G. Lyons