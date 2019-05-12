Marie G. McCauley

January 24, 1922 - April 9, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Marie McCauley passed away April 9, 2019, yet leaves behind many loved ones, memories and a community better for her having been a part. Preceded in death by her husband Bruce, she is survived by her sons Larry (Dawn), Grant (Gail) and Kevin (Georga); eight Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren.

Marie was active in Santa Clara Schools PTA, served as a Board Member of the Santa Clara Elementary School District, and was selected as the City of Santa Clara "Mother of the Year" in 1961. She was active in Santa Clara Westside Little League, the Boy Scouts of America and was a 72 year member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also worked for 20 years at SCHS.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday May 19 from 2:00 -5:00 at Hope Christian Church, 1975 Pollard Rd., Los Gatos, CA. A private burial has taken place.





View the online memorial for Marie G. McCauley Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary