Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hope Christian Church
1975 Pollard Rd.
Los Gatos, CA
View Map
Marie G. McCauley


Marie G. McCauley Obituary
Marie G. McCauley
January 24, 1922 - April 9, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Marie McCauley passed away April 9, 2019, yet leaves behind many loved ones, memories and a community better for her having been a part. Preceded in death by her husband Bruce, she is survived by her sons Larry (Dawn), Grant (Gail) and Kevin (Georga); eight Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren.
Marie was active in Santa Clara Schools PTA, served as a Board Member of the Santa Clara Elementary School District, and was selected as the City of Santa Clara "Mother of the Year" in 1961. She was active in Santa Clara Westside Little League, the Boy Scouts of America and was a 72 year member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also worked for 20 years at SCHS.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday May 19 from 2:00 -5:00 at Hope Christian Church, 1975 Pollard Rd., Los Gatos, CA. A private burial has taken place.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019
