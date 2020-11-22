1/1
Marie Holliman
1953 - 2020
Marie Holliman
September 17, 1953 - November 11, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Marie Jean Holliman, born September 17, 1953, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family that loved her more than words can explain.
Though she was taken from this earth too soon, she lived a very fulfilling life. She met her devoted husband, James at 23 years old. They married 6 months later in November of 1976, just recently reaching their 44-year wedding anniversary. Marie worked at Bank of America in the loan department for over 22 years. Marie loved a bright sunny day, the ocean, her animals (2 dogs and 5 cats), and she loved music, especially Tom Petty and The Rolling Stones. Most of all, she loved her twin daughters, Alexa and Hilary. Everyone who met Marie fell in love with her selflessness and kind heart. Marie was everything to her husband and two daughters. She was the best mother in the world. Her presence will be sorely missed and life will never be the same without her.
Marie is survived by her husband, James Michael Holliman; twin daughters, Alexandra Marie and Hilary Jane Holliman (29); sister, Ruth A. Grassini; nephews; niece; and dear friends.
"Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything."


View the online memorial for Marie Holliman



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
