Marie Holmes

Resident of Mountain View

Marie was born on March 9, 1943 in the Palo Alto Hospital to 1st generation Americans whose parents had emigrated from Italy in the early 1900's. She was raised in Menlo Park, graduated from Menlo Atherton High School, and went to work at the Palo Alto Clinic, ultimately doing the worker's compensation insurance claims for them. Upon retiring from the clinic, she went to work in her husband's office doing the insurance claims and filling in for his employees. She was a member of the Sons of Italy and the Early Ford V-8 Club, an avid baseball & basketball fan, loved to ride behind old steam trains, traveling all over the world (especially Italy), gardening, and spending time in Hawaii. She is survived by her husband Jim, cousins Tom Delfino, Peter Johnson, Ben, Gary, and Doreen Ross, Patty Quinn, Gloria Ravetto, and her only surviving aunt, Josephine Johnson. Marie fought a gallant battle with breast cancer for 13 years, and was always cared for with concern and the best possible treatment by her PAMF doctors and the Mission Hospice staff.

Invitation is extended to attend the graveside service 10 AM Monday July 15, 2019 at the Alta Mesa Memorial Park 695 Arastradero Road Palo Alto.





