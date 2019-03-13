Marie Ibarra

June 2, 1931 - March 4, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Top of the list. First one invited to any event. Life of the party. Ready to pack a bag and go at a moment's notice.

Marie Ibarra was born Mary Ann Menacho in Santa Clara in 1931. She met Hector Ibarra at a football game in 1947. After graduating from Fremont High School, she worked at Sylvania and Westinghouse. She and Hector were married in 1952 and had two daughters Karen and Laurie. Together they ran Ibarra Brothers Precision Manufacturing until Hector's passing in 2000. Marie, her sister Josie, Karen and Laurie continued to successfully run the business until it was sold in 2008. She passed away with her loving family at her side March 4, 2019.

Marie enjoyed her family, friends, her second home in Lake Tahoe, slot machines, Hawaii, SF Giants, juicy hamburgers, steaming hot coffee, gumdrops, jelly beans, a cold Corona and Hula Pie! She loved her wonderful life and lived it to the fullest.

She is survived by her loving daughters Karen Ibarra (Frank P) Paniagua, Jr., and Laurie Ibarra (Frank V) Brown, adored grandchildren, Danni, Dustin, Madeline, Janine and three great-grandchildren. Aside from her immediate family, her nephew JR, nieces Christine, Monica and Sandra were at her side during her passing. She was fortunate to have many more loving nieces, nephews and friends, especially Dee Ponce her friend of 70 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at The Palms, 115 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Silicon Valley, 901 Ames Ave., Milpitas, CA 95051.





View the online memorial for Marie Ibarra Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary