Marie McHenry-HollandOctober 5, 1925 - October 22, 2020Resident of Roseville, CAMarie was born on October 5, 1925, in San Francisco, CA, to Slovenian parents, John and Matilda Kambic, who named her Marie Dolores Kambic. Marie grew up on Potrero Hill. She attended Notre Dame de Namur High School and Lux College. In 1945 Marie met Larry Shea (a Merchant Marine seaman) while skating at a San Francisco ice rink. They fell in love, married in 1946, and had 4 children together. They divorced in the early 1960s. After their separation, Marie began working as an administrative assistant to help provide for her children. In 1963 Marie married Tom Tregenza, a fireman. Their blended family lived in Millbrae, CA. Their marriage dissolved in the early 1970s.Marie married Victor B. McHenry ("Vic"), a Pan American pilot, in 1975. They retired that year, moving from the Bay Area into a cabin near the Metolius River, Deschutes National Forest, Camp Sherman, OR. Heretofore a "city girl," Marie became an "outdoorswoman." She took up fishing, cross-country skiing, mushroom gathering and photography. Marie and Vic traveled throughout the world. In the early 1990s they moved from their cabin to Bend, OR. Vic died there in 1994. Heartbroken, Marie filled her time volunteering at a local hospital, hiking (often to the top of Pilot Butte), playing bridge, joining a book club, and - after a passage of several years - going to dances held at Pine Forest Grange Hall.In early 2000 Marie met W. B. ("Dub") Holland, a retired school photographer, at one of those dances. They married later that year (ages 75 and 80, respectively). Marie and Dub took memorable trips to Russia and Italy. They also enjoyed fifth wheeling throughout the west. In 2012 Marie and Dub returned to California, settling in Lincoln before moving to Roseville. Wherever they lived, or stopped, Marie and Dub found a place to dance. Their joy when dancing, and in each other, was always a delight to behold. Their last dance was at Dub's 100th birthday celebration in September of this year.Throughout her life, Marie was attractive, stylish, and fun-loving. In addition to her other hobbies, Marie enjoyed golf, word games, cribbage and cooking. She was accomplished in them all, and it is reliably reported she made the best pancakes ever! This kind, vivacious, and loving soul passed away on October 22, 2020, after a brief struggle with bone cancer.She is survived by Dub; her 4 children (Donna, Mike [Julie], Marc [Maxine], and Jeff [Novita] Shea); 8 grandchildren (Dan, Peter [Allyson], Jacob [Lindsay], Ben, Jordan, Lani, Ian and Ryan Shea); 4 great-grandchildren (Cameron, Connor, Eli and Isaac Shea); 6 of her stepchildren (Steve Tregenza, Joyce Harper, Mike [Kim] McHenry, Jette Havens, Vicki Small, and Lynette [Gary] Blake), 8 step-grandchildren (Larkin Small, Jeffrey Small, Victor Havens, Chelsea Burr, Amanda Burr, Matt [Kathy] Holland, Ashley Blake and Ryan Blake), and many relatives and friends. Marie was loved by everyone who knew her. Her family and friends all mourn her passing, but we are all grateful to have had such a strong, engaging, positive person in our lives for so many good years. Here is to you Mom/Gammie/Mimi Marie; we will always love you dearly!