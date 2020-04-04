|
Marie Moreali
May 21,1929 - March 31, 2020
Carmel-by-the-Sea
MOREALI, Marie, entered into rest in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA on March 31, 2020 at the age of 90. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Carmen (Carmine) Moreali. She was the loving mother to Carol, Gary, Marty and wife Cindy Moreali, and Donna and husband Michael Ferrigno. She was a devoted grandmother and great grandmother and the dear sister of Petrina Ciolino. Marie loved to paint, sketch, and go for her daily morning walks. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She touched many lives and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
No services will be held due to the current circumstances. A donation to The , , in Marie's name, would be a lovely gesture.
