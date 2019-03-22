Marie (Montgomery) Osborne

Dec. 1923 - Feb. 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Marie Winnifred Farnsworth was born in Hemet, CA. and graduated from high school in Tustin. Marie was greatly influenced by her family's agricultural lifestyle—her father and three older brothers farmed in Huntington Beach. Her mother took care of all home chores and prepared meals for farm workers as she raised Marie.

Marie graduated from the University of Redlands. She formed many lifelong friendships there. She met her first husband, Richard (Dick) Montgomery, who was in the Navy V-12 program. They married in 1945 after he returned from service in the Pacific. He eventually went into the construction business in Redlands. He, Marie, and their two children moved to Saratoga in 1961 to take advantage of the building boom in Northern California. Marie was a homemaker and helped with her husband's business.

Marie later divorced and married Larry Osborne, a man she met while golfing. They shared many good years together with family and friends, playing golf and traveling. He died in 2003. Marie's pastimes included golf, pool, bridge and reading.

Marie is survived by her son Richard (Pamela), granddaughter Tracy, great grandchildren Lylah and Miles, nieces Sheri, Rosemary, & Marilyn, nephews Christopher & Ron, and great nieces & nephews Jill, Denise, Karen, & Jeff. Marie's daughter Susan Perry (Russell) predeceased her in 2016.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 6, at 1:30 pm. at Saratoga Federated Church, 20390 Park Place, Saratoga. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Salvation Army.





