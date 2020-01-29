Mercury News Obituaries
Spangler Mortuary, Sunnyvale
174 North Sunnyvale Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
408-736-6294
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Los Altos, CA
View Map
1943 - 2020
Marie Schneider
Jul. 14, 1943 - Jan. 1, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Marie Stewart Schneider, 76, a retired librarian who last worked at NASA Ames Research Center, passed away on January first after a long battle with cancer. Marie was born and raised in Pennsylvania, earned her M.L.S. degree at North Texas State University, and worked in academic, legal, and research libraries. She was known for her wide travels, having visited all seven continents.
Marie is survived by her husband Fritz and her daughter, Jennifer . There will be a memorial service at 2 pm on Saturday, February first at Christ Episcopal Church in Los Altos.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
