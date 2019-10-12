Mercury News Obituaries
|
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
794 Calero Ave
San Jose, CA
Marie Therese Howard


1921 - 2019
Marie Therese Howard Obituary
Marie Therese Howard
Resident of San Jose
Marie was born on October 26, 1921, entered into the gates of heaven on October 5, 2019, at the age of 97. She was married to Anthony John Howard for 64 years before he preceded her in heaven in 2011. Marie is survived by her 5 children, Ron, John, Marianne, Mike, Cindy, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Rosary, Monday 10/21/19 at 7 pm (Visitation 5-9) at Lima Family Mortuary 466 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050. Mass, Tuesday 10/22/19 at 11 am at Santa Teresa Catholic Church 794 Calero Ave, San Jose, CA 95123.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 12, 2019
