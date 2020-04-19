|
|
Marigene Schiffman
November 15, 1940 - March 25, 2020
Marigene Schiffman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and elementary school teacher passed away on March 25, 2020 at age 79. Born in San Francisco, she attended high school in the central valley of California and moved back to the Bay Area for her college education. Longtime resident of Los Gatos/Saratoga, lately of Reno, Nevada, she touched the lives of all who knew her with her inherent optimism, energy and enthusiasm.
Marigene was an avid sportswoman and traveler. She enjoyed tennis, racquetball, running and spent many years scuba diving all over the world. In her later years she enjoyed taking long walks through the oak trees of the San Jose woodlands with her friends and family.
Marigene had a deep commitment to learning and continued her own education in many ways throughout her life. Her love of learning, particularly reading and literature, was imparted to her children and grandchildren and to the many students she instructed throughout her 32 year teaching career with the Campbell Union School District. In many ways Marigene was an activist. She always looked out for the underdog and was a strong advocate for the underrepresented. Her decades of work with low income students, her interest and education in law, and her involvement in causes like Beyond War were a reflection of her activism. Her naturally non-judgmental and accepting nature made her well suited to this advocacy.
She was a wonderful gardener, cook and hostess with a keen sense of style and interior decorating. Along with her husband, Jerry, she designed, built and decorated many lovely homes.
She faced her last years with Dementia with the same optimism, acceptance and sense of humor which defined her throughout her life. Her kindness, unconditional support, and positive outlook will be deeply missed by all who love her.
Marigene is survived by her husband Jerry; children Shelly (Paul), Michael (Elisabeth), Paul (Jennie) and Beth; grandchildren Holly, Clara, Josie, Katie, Emmy; sister Susie and family; cousin Christine and family, along with two beloved cats.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the ASPCA or a .
View the online memorial for Marigene Schiffman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020