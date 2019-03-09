Marijane Bischoff

March 20, 1929 - February 19, 2019

Monte Sereno

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Marijane Bischoff passed away unexpectedly on February 19 in the company of family. She was born in San Mateo and lived with her parents in Woodland, California until 1940 before moving to the San Jose area where she lived in Willow Glen. After marriage, she lived in San Jose, Campbell, and finally in Monte Sereno since 1966.

Marijane is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Richard O. Bischoff of Monte Sereno; sons Bill of Colorado Springs and Jim of Basel, Switzerland; seven grandchildren in North Carolina, Chicago, Napa, Phoenix, Switzerland, and Spain; and one great grandchild in North Carolina. She is reunited with daughter Margaret, who passed away in 2012.

Marijane graduated from Los Gatos High School, attended San Jose State University, and was a big fan of Santa Clara University and Stanford University athletics. She loved to travel in Europe, Alaska, and the Western states. She was also a gourmet cook, expert baker, enthusiastic gardener, and an avid reader and news junkie.

Until the very last, she was still actively doing the things she loved and running the household like she was 50 years old, to the amazement of all.

Family Episcopal services have been held. Gifts may be given to the Salvation Army and the Young America's Foundation.





