Marillyn Bow
1926 - 2020
October 31, 1926 – June 6, 2020
San Jose, CA
Marillyn Bow, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in San Jose, CA. Born in Santa Monica, Marillyn grew up following the lead of her older sister and two older brothers. She attended UCLA where she earned her teaching credential and met her lifetime soulmate, Bob. They were married in 1948 and moved to Palo Alto where they raised their two children, Barbara and John, before retiring at the Villages in San Jose. The family spent many memorable summers together at their cabin at Mi Wuk Village and later at Lake Almanor.
Marillyn cherished time with her family and friends, whether it was on the tennis court or at the bridge table. She remained close to her sorority sisters while widening her circle wherever she lived. She enjoyed many hours socializing while mastering her knitting, sewing and quilting skills. "Grandma Bow" built a special relationship with each of her 7 grandchildren who knew that she was always in their corner. A twinkle in her eye would shine whenever she heard a story about them or about any of her 9 great-grandchildren.
In her own words (Fall of 2014), "as I sit and gaze out the window as the sun is setting, I am filled with fond memories of my parents, my brothers and sister, my husband, children and grandchildren as well as my cherished friends. They have all been the cornerstone of my very existence, and each has contributed something precious to my wealth of experiences."
A Celebration of her life has been held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
June 10, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 10, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
