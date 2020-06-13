Marillyn BowOctober 31, 1926 – June 6, 2020San Jose, CAMarillyn Bow, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in San Jose, CA. Born in Santa Monica, Marillyn grew up following the lead of her older sister and two older brothers. She attended UCLA where she earned her teaching credential and met her lifetime soulmate, Bob. They were married in 1948 and moved to Palo Alto where they raised their two children, Barbara and John, before retiring at the Villages in San Jose. The family spent many memorable summers together at their cabin at Mi Wuk Village and later at Lake Almanor.Marillyn cherished time with her family and friends, whether it was on the tennis court or at the bridge table. She remained close to her sorority sisters while widening her circle wherever she lived. She enjoyed many hours socializing while mastering her knitting, sewing and quilting skills. "Grandma Bow" built a special relationship with each of her 7 grandchildren who knew that she was always in their corner. A twinkle in her eye would shine whenever she heard a story about them or about any of her 9 great-grandchildren.In her own words (Fall of 2014), "as I sit and gaze out the window as the sun is setting, I am filled with fond memories of my parents, my brothers and sister, my husband, children and grandchildren as well as my cherished friends. They have all been the cornerstone of my very existence, and each has contributed something precious to my wealth of experiences."A Celebration of her life has been held.