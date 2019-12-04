|
Marily Frances Kramer
April 9, 1929 - November 25, 2019
Los Gatos
Marily Frances Kramer passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 90. She died peacefully in her home in Los Gatos after a long illness.
Marily was born in Oakland, California the youngest of three children born to Edward Hazelton Jr. and Frances Kramer. She attended elementary and high school in Piedmont, California. Marily attended Stanford University, graduating in 1951 with a BA in Education. While there, she met her future husband, Paul F. Kent, of 19 years. Over the course of life, Marily lived in many Bay Area communities, including Los Altos, San Rafael, Saratoga, and Santa Cruz. She moved to Los Gatos in 1997. Marily is survived by their four children, Carolee Keene (Jeff), Jim Kent (Hanh), Jack Kent (Teri), and David Kent (Vika).
After many years as a homemaker, Marily had a 20-year career as a legal secretary in San Jose, preparing legal documents on a typewriter before the age of the personal computer. She retired in 1991 to spend more time enjoying the activities she loved most: hiking, traveling, reading, and playing bridge. Always one who cared about helping others, Marily volunteered at the Saratoga Adult Day Care program, preparing and serving meals to seniors.
Marily was a devoted grandmother to Bobby, Jamie, Lauren, and Galen Kent. Marily is preceded in death by her older brothers, Jack Kramer, Jim Kramer, and her grandson, John Kramer Kent.
A special thank you to her compassionate caregiver, Terrie Best, for not only providing comfort to Marily during a long illness, but a golden friendship as well. The family also wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley for its excellent care.
Marily will be missed by all who knew and loved her gentle, sweet ways. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Marily's life on Sunday, December 15, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, at the Los Gatos Lodge, 50 Los Gatos-Saratoga Road.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or Save the Redwoods League.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 13, 2019