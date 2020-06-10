Marilyn Ann "Mawa" WalkerMarch 8, 1938 - May 22, 2020Resident of San JoseMarilyn Ann "Mawa" Walker proceeded in death by her husband, Stanley Charles Walker, and parents Melvin and Helen Robison. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Denise (Roger) Dahart, son Tim (Melissa) Walker, beloved grandchildren Natalie (Jon) Muniz, Mark (Brandi) Walker, Ashley Allison, Kyle Allison, and Jacob Dahart. Loving "Mawa" to six beautiful great-grandchildren, Keira, Dominic, Jaxson, Jameson, Hunter and Aubree. Marilyn was born in Dinuba, CA at Alta Hospital and was an only child. As a young girl, she learned how to crochet from her grandmother Haden, helped her parents on their farm by tending to the chickens they raised and grapes they grew, loved playing Chinese Checkers and adored her dollhouse her parents gave her one Christmas. Marilyn graduated high school in 1956 and remained very close with the women she went to school with at Dinuba High, her friends and her PEO group until the day she passed. Some of her fondest memories were the activities she did with the Rainbow Girls, spending time with her dad out on the ranch and camping and fishing with Stanley and friends. She loved those girlfriend-getaways! As a mother, she loved boating with her family and staying at their cabin on lake Berryessa, where they fished, skied and listened to country music. As a grandmother, she loved having her grandchildren over for sleepovers, fishing at Vasona Lake, playing hours of Monopoly, and yelling at the computer that never worked. Some of her favorite things in her later years included traveling to Reno to play the slot machines, cruising with close friends, going to the movies, and of course,the 4:00pm cocktail hour.Given the unfortunate restrictions we are currently under, A private service will be held for the family at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park in San Jose, CA at which she will be buried next to her beloved Stanley.