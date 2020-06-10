Marilyn Ann "Mawa" Walker
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Ann "Mawa" Walker
March 8, 1938 - May 22, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Marilyn Ann "Mawa" Walker proceeded in death by her husband, Stanley Charles Walker, and parents Melvin and Helen Robison. Marilyn is survived by her daughter Denise (Roger) Dahart, son Tim (Melissa) Walker, beloved grandchildren Natalie (Jon) Muniz, Mark (Brandi) Walker, Ashley Allison, Kyle Allison, and Jacob Dahart. Loving "Mawa" to six beautiful great-grandchildren, Keira, Dominic, Jaxson, Jameson, Hunter and Aubree. Marilyn was born in Dinuba, CA at Alta Hospital and was an only child. As a young girl, she learned how to crochet from her grandmother Haden, helped her parents on their farm by tending to the chickens they raised and grapes they grew, loved playing Chinese Checkers and adored her dollhouse her parents gave her one Christmas. Marilyn graduated high school in 1956 and remained very close with the women she went to school with at Dinuba High, her friends and her PEO group until the day she passed. Some of her fondest memories were the activities she did with the Rainbow Girls, spending time with her dad out on the ranch and camping and fishing with Stanley and friends. She loved those girlfriend-getaways! As a mother, she loved boating with her family and staying at their cabin on lake Berryessa, where they fished, skied and listened to country music. As a grandmother, she loved having her grandchildren over for sleepovers, fishing at Vasona Lake, playing hours of Monopoly, and yelling at the computer that never worked. Some of her favorite things in her later years included traveling to Reno to play the slot machines, cruising with close friends, going to the movies, and of course,the 4:00pm cocktail hour.
Given the unfortunate restrictions we are currently under, A private service will be held for the family at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park in San Jose, CA at which she will be buried next to her beloved Stanley.


View the online memorial for Marilyn Ann "Mawa"  Walker



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082972447
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved