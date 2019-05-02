Marilyn Blincoe

1929-2019

Formerly of Burlingame

Marilyn Gibson Blincoe passed away at her home in Lodi. She was taken up into the arms of God, her Heavenly Father, on April 27, 2019. Marilyn Louise Gibson was born to Carl and Nina Gibson on September 20, 1929 in LaCrosse, Kansas. She grew up in Dighton, Hays and Lawrence. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority at the University of Kansas.

She met her husband, Robert Melville Blincoe, at the university. They were married January 27, 1950. Marilyn began taking care of foster babies for Children's Home Society in Seattle in 1958. She dedicated herself to providing a loving home for more than 250 infants.

This was her life mission for more than five decades, first in Seattle, and then in Burlingame, Atherton, and Lodi California.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 69 years and by her children, Robert (married to Jan), Carl (Susan), Mark (Cyndi), Kris and Nicole, as well as 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Daughter Patricia preceded Marilyn in death. Now Marilyn is reunited with her parents and loved ones who went before her.

There will be a private memorial service. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

