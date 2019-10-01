|
Marilyn Buckler
September 16, 1931 - August 5, 2019
San Jose
Marilyn Buckler was born in Pasadena, CA on September 16, 1931 and passed way on August 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She touched and inspired many lives with her generosity, her cheerful and caring demeanor and her boundless creativity. Marilyn is survived by her children, Cindy (Andy) Goldsmith of Alameda, Martha (Dan) Collins of Irvine, Ken of Sacramento, Connie (Rick) of Hollister: seven grandchildren, Steve, Scott (Kim) and Katie Goldsmith, Kyle and Brian Collins, Jenny and Mandy Glosser: two great grandchildren, Theodore and Madeline Goldsmith: and brother John (Paula) Kruse.
Marilyn grew up in Pasadena and lived on historic North Chester Street in the neighborhood now known as Bungalow Heaven. She learned to tap dance, play the piano, base violin, and accordion. She was a Kappa Delta, graduating from UCLA in 1953 with a business degree, and worked for Crown Zellerbach Corp. In the early 60's Marilyn moved to Saratoga with her husband, Leroy Buckler and young children. The landmark Japanese landscaped home on Reagan Lane was her family residence for nearly 50 years. She was devoted to her children, always involved as team mom, Girl Scout and Campfire Girl leader, and room mom. She was an ever-evolving artist and philanthropist and loveingly gave so much of her time to her P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter LP. Marilyn was a 60 year member and third generation P.E.O., a member of the Saratoga Foothill Club, and the Montalvo Service Group. For many years, she designed and created amazing showcases for the Montalvo Service Group Yuletide Benefit. Marilyn enjoyed golf, travel, cooking, fishing, dancing, camping, family summer vacations to Lake Tahoe, and always a great novel. Above all, Marilyn loved her exuberant family.
In 2011, after the passing of her husband, Marilyn moved to The Villages in San Jose. She adored her new home in hilly, picturesque Village Olivas, and joined The Villages doll makers club and quilt club. Marilyn designed and sewed-sculpted fabric dolls, made beautiful quilts, and was well known for her omiyage creations, which she often gave away to her friends and loved ones.
Friends and family are invited to attend a special celebration of Marilyn's life at The Villages Clubhouse, on Sunday October 6th at 2:00 PM, 2800 The Villages Fairway Drive, San Jose 95135. Donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship at donations.peointernational.org
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 1, 2019