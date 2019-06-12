|
Marilyn English
April 2, 1938 - May 28th 2019
Resident of Reno
Marilyn English passed away peacefully in Reno Nevada at her home on Tuesday, May 28 2019 at the age of 81. She courageously battled cancer never loosing her positive spirit or faith.
Marilyn was born on April 2, 1938 to John and Dorothy Roddy in Vallejo, CA and lived in the bay area for 79 years, always calling it her home. She was an educator in San Jose for 40+ years and is survived by her husband of 46+ years, Jim English, their two sons, Jim and Scott, and her two grandchildren, Ella and Allison.
Services will be held June 20th at 11 am at Queen of Apostles Church, 4911 Moorpark Avenue, San Jose CA 95129.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 12, 2019