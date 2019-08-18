|
Marilyn Giampaolo
Jan 4,1924 - May 31, 2019
San Jose
Marilyn Millius Giampaolo, age 95 died on Friday, May 31st at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose. She was born in Santa Monica, CA to Clarence Millius and Margaret Carlson, and was the older sister to Arthur Millius. She graduated from Santa Monica High School and later married Paul Joseph Giampaolo. They gave birth to three children.
She was a resident of San Jose since 1961. During her life in San Jose she pursued her dream of becoming a Librarian, and graduated from San Jose State University with a Masters Degree in Library Science. She worked for San Jose Unified School District until she retired.
During her retirement, she traveled the world with her mother, spent a lot of time reading books from her local library and did the daily crossword puzzle in the San Jose Mercury News.
She was an inspiration to her three children, Jean, Joan and Andrea as she survived a brain tumor in 1970 and wasn't deterred from living life to the best of her abilities.
She was a generous person throughout her life. Living Donor Network was honored to receive some skin from her leg for burn victims when she passed.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 18, 2019